Wasim Khan appointed PCB’s MD

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed former Leicestershire official Wasim Khan as PCB’s Managing Director. The appointment of Wasim Khan was finalised after a comprehensive two-phase selection process, which saw over 350 candidates expressing their interest following an advertisement for this position, said a PCB statement. In the first phase, the nine shortlisted candidates were interviewed. The list was reduced to three candidates, who were interviewed by Chairman PCB, Ehsan Mani and assisted by Asad Ali Khan and Lt Gen (r) Javed Zia. Wasim, an MBA from Warwick Business School is a former professional cricketer with a wealth of experience in cricket and cricket management. Wasim, 47, played county cricket in England from 1995 to 2001, during which he represented Warwickshire, Sussex and Derbyshire.