Olivier replaces Ngidi in SA squad for Pak Tests

CAPE TOWN: South Africa bring back fast bowler Duanne Olivier for the upcoming home Tests against Pakistan, replacing the injured Lungi Ngidi. Ngidi suffered a significant ligament injury to his right knee after falling awkwardly while fielding in the one-off T20I against Australia recently that has now sidelined him for 12 weeks. Olivier has five Test caps to his name, the last of which came in October 2017. The Bloemfontein quick picked 17 wickets in those fixtures - all at home - while also boasting of sound first-class credentials [361 wickets in 90 games]. South Africa squad: Faf du Plessis (capt), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma,

Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Duanne Olivier, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn.