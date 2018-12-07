Federal Sports body holds first meeting

ISLAMABAD: Following apparent failure of the Sports Task Force to suggest ways and means to streamline sports development in the country, the onus had now been shifted on Federal Sports Coordination Committee (FSCC) that held its first meeting in Islamabad Thursday.

Dr Fahmida Mirza, Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) who chaired the meeting and then talked to the media, repeated the mandate that apparently was the job of Task Force formed at the outset of PTI Government taking over the reign. “I have called all the provincial Ministers and concerned to form a policy that could ensure the game’s promotion from grassroots level. It was the first meeting that concentrated more on the way forward.”

When asked as what happened to recommends of Task Force or was Prime Minister Imran Khan rejected its finding, she said FSCC was an effort to take the task further. “I have no idea about that or as you claimed the rejection of Task Force recommendations. FSCC that was formed only the other day is an attempt to streamline sports system in the country.”

The News however has learnt that the PM under whose instructions, the Task Force on Sports was formed was not happy with its findings that were recently forwarded to him. The formation of FSCC is a fresh attempt to streamline sports affairs.

The IPC Minister was also accompanied by Haroon Khan (Secretary Sports Sindh), Abdul Khalil Hazara (Minister Sports Balochistan), Taimoor Khan Bhatti (Punjab Sports Minister) and Junaid Khan (DG KPK Sports Board). When questioned as why there was no Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) official in the committee when the actual purpose was to promote sports and to help budding athletes participate in international games including the September 2019 South Asian Games? She said the committee has come with new vigor and would seek help from stakeholders. “That is very much part of our plan. Hopefully the POA representatives would be coopted member of the committee in future,” Dr Fahmida said.