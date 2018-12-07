Yasir breaks 82-year-old 200 Test wkts record

ABU DHABI: Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah became the fastest cricketer to take 200 Test wickets on Thursday, breaking an 82-year-old record.

The 32-year-old trapped night-watchman Will Somerville leg before for four — his second wicket of New Zealand’s second innings — to reach the milestone in his 33rd Test, beating Australian leg-spinner Clarrie Grimmett’s record of 36 Tests set against South Africa in Johannesburg in 1936.

Yasir began the Abu Dhabi Test with 195 wickets in 32 Tests and on the opening day grabbed three early wickets. But BJ Watling resisted with 77 not out, delaying his record until the second innings.

Since taking seven wickets on debut against Australia in 2014, Yasir has been a key figure in Pakistan’s Test team.He took 12 wickets in that 2-0 series win over Australia in United Arab Emirates and followed with 15 against New Zealand in a 1-1 draw the same year. That was followed by 24 wickets against Sri Lanka in 2015 and 10 in a match to beat England at Lord’s a year later. He took 21 and 25 wickets respectively in series wins over the West Indies. Yasir was also the fastest Pakistani to 50 wickets (nine Tests), and reached 100 wickets in 17 Tests — second only to Englishman George Lohmann who set the record of 16 in 1896.