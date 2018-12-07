Jubilee Insurance in Lahore Open Polo final

LAHORE: Jubilee Insurance qualified for the main final of the Lahore Open Polo Championship 2018 after outpacing Newage/Diamond Paints 6-4 in an important match played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday.

Raja Temur Nadeem, Aun Rizi and Turab Rizvi slammed in two goals each in Jubilee’s victory. From the losing side, Antonino Menard banged in a brace and Mir Shoaib Ahmed and Alman Jalil Azam contributed one goal apiece.

The first chukker of the match saw both the sides starting the match well by converting one goal apiece. The first goal of the match came from Newage when Mir Shoaib fired in a field goal while soon after some moments, Raja Temur Nadeem struck an equalizer to make it one-all. Jubilee Insurance fully dominated the entire second chukker by smashing in fantastic four goals. Turab struck the first one of the chukker followed by Raja Nadeem’s field goal and a braced by promising youngster Aun Rizvi, as Jubilee attained a healthy 5-1 lead. The only goal of the third chukker was scored by Newage, when Alman Jalil Azam converted a field goal to reduce the deficit to 5-2.

Barry’s outclassed BBJ Pipes by 7-2 to book berth in the subsidiary final. Hamza Mawaz Khan emerged as hero of the day for Barry’s as he hammered fabulous four goals for the winning side while the reaming came from Nicholas Pepper (2 goals) and Daniyal Sheikh (one goal).

In the first chukker of the match, one goal each was scored by both the sides while the second and third chukker were dominated by Barry’s as they took 4-1 lead. In the dying moments of the third chukker, BBJ Pipes struck one to reduce the margin to 4-2. Barry’s maintained their dominance in the fourth and also chukker by hammering three more goals to win the match by 7-2. From BBJ Pipes, Bilal Haye and Ahmed Zubair Butt struck one goal each.