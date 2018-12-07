Facebook to check Indian political ads

NEW DELHI: Indian advertisers wanting to run political ads on Facebook will have to confirm their identity and location to help prevent abuse of the system in the build-up to national elections, the company said on Thursday.

Facebook Inc - under increasing scrutiny following the Cambridge Analytica scandal - said it would start verifying ads from Thursday and, from next year, show a disclaimer on all political ads giving more information on who placed them.

India, the world’s largest parliamentary democracy, is due to hold national elections before May next year. Parties are increasingly turning to social media to get their messages out to the country’s millions of voters.

“By authorizing advertisers and bringing more transparency to ads, we can better defend against foreign interference in India’s elections,” Facebook said. Last month, the company announced a similar process for advertisers seeking to run political ads in the United Kingdom. Facebook is being investigated by lawmakers in Britain after consultancy Cambridge Analytica, which worked on Donald Trump’s United States presidential campaign, obtained personal data of 87 million Facebook users from a researcher.