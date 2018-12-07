Turkey issues warrant for exiled opposition journalist

ANKARA: Turkey issued an arrest warrant Wednesday against exiled opposition journalist Can Dundar, accusing him of involvement in anti-government protests in 2013, the state-run Anadolu agency reported. Dundar, former editor of the opposition Cumhuriyet newspaper, fled to Germany after being convicted in 2016 over an article alleging that Turkey had supplied weapons to Islamists groups in Syria. This new warrant is linked to an investigation into Turkish financier and philanthropist Osman Kavala, who has been imprisoned for more than a year. Investigators suspect him of having financed the anti-government protests in 2013 and of being linked to the 2016 failed coup bid, which he has repeatedly denied. Rights groups have condemned the fact that he has still not been formally charged with anything.