Yemen war rivals double down as UN talks open

RIMBO: Yemen’s government and rebels, locked in a devastating war for years, traded mutual accusations Thursday as they sat down for hard-won talks the UN envoy described as a “critical opportunity”.

The talks in Rimbo, Sweden — a picturesque village some 60 kilometres (35 miles) north of Stockholm — have been months in the making, the first time in two years warring parties sit down together in a nearly four-year war which has pushed the impoverished country to the brink of mass starvation.

While the days leading up to the talks looked promising, with the Saudi-backed government and Huthi rebels agreeing on a prisoner swap deal and the evacuation of wounded insurgents for medical treatment in Oman, ties between the two sides were tense as the talks opened.

Yemeni Foreign Minister Khaled al-Yamani, who heads the Saudi-backed government’s delegation to the UN-sponsored talks in Sweden, told AFP his team would follow through with a planned prisoner swap with the Huthi rebels — but refused to compromise on the flashpoint city of Hodeida, home to Yemen’s most valuable port.

“The Huthi militias must withdraw from the city of Hodeida and its port and hand it over to the legitimate government, and specifically internal security forces,” Yamani said.

Hamid Issam, a member of the team of Iran-backed Huthi rebels in Sweden, dismissed Yamani’s role in the talks altogether.

“We came here with the intention that these talks would succeed,” Issam told AFP. “But it is not up to Khaled al-Yamani... It is up to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.“If they could have taken Hodeida four years ago, they would have. They have not been able to take it, and they will not be able to take it as long as the people of Yemen are fighting.”

Hodeida is on the agenda at the talks, slated to run for one week. Not on the table are negotiations on a solution to the conflict between the government of Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi, based in southern Yemen, and the northern Huthi rebels, according to UN envoy Martin Griffiths.

A Saudi-backed military coalition, which includes troops trained by the US and UAE, has for months led an offensive to retake Hodeida, the last rebel stronghold on Yemen’s Red Sea coast and the conduit for 90 percent of vital food imports.

The move has sparked fears for more than 150,000 civilians trapped in the city as even hospitals were seized by militants. Saudi Arabia and its allies accuse the rebels of smuggling arms from Iran through Hodeida, a charge Tehran denies.

More than three years since Saudi Arabia and its allies joined President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi’s fight against the Huthis, Yemen is now home to what the UN calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with 14 million people facing imminent mass starvation amid war as a frail economy crumbles.

Griffiths, who flew to Sanaa to personally escort the rebel delegation to Sweden, said he hoped for small but concrete measures. “During the coming days we will have a critical opportunity to give momentum to the peace process,” Griffiths told reporters as the rival delegations gathered in Sweden.

“There is a way we can resolve the conflict,” Griffiths said, adding that the Security Council was “united” in its support for a resolution to the conflict. “Remember these are consultations. We are not yet beginning the process of negotiations.”Griffiths said the UN was willing to step in in Hodeida, an offer the Saudi-led coalition has rejected unless the rebels withdraw completely from Yemen’s western coastline.