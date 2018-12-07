close
Fri Dec 07, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 7, 2018

Pakistan F-3 Futures tournament to feature 41 foreign players

Sports

KARACHI: As many as 41 foreign players are taking part in the $15000 Pakistan F-3 Futures tournament that is scheduled to take place in Islamabad from December 17-23.

The acceptance list mentions the names of 17 foreign players in the main draw. The only Pakistani to make the list is Muzammal Murtaza. The main draw is for 32 places and the qualifying draw is for 48 places in the singles category.

There are 15 Pakistani players and 24 foreign players in the qualifying draw, while there are 45 alternates in the event. As many as 234 players withdrew from the tournament as well. All matches will be played on the hard court.

