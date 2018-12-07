close
Fri Dec 07, 2018
December 7, 2018

Education for all

Newspost

December 7, 2018

Pakistan’s literacy rate is only 58 percent. Unlike our country, other developing countries have high literacy rate, for instance, Bangladesh’s literacy rate is around 70 percent and Sri Lanka’s is 92 percent.

The authorities concerned should not neglect this serious problem and must take effective steps to promote education across the country. Only steady and effective measures of the authorities can help increase the literacy rate of the country.

Naeem Ur Rehmaan Shaaiq

Karachi

