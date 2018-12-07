Education for all

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan’s literacy rate is only 58 percent. Unlike our country, other developing countries have high literacy rate, for instance, Bangladesh’s literacy rate is around 70 percent and Sri Lanka’s is 92 percent.
The authorities concerned should not neglect this serious problem and must take effective steps to promote education across the country. Only steady and effective measures of the authorities can help increase the literacy rate of the country.
Naeem Ur Rehmaan Shaaiq
Karachi
Pakistan’s literacy rate is only 58 percent. Unlike our country, other developing countries have high literacy rate, for instance, Bangladesh’s literacy rate is around 70 percent and Sri Lanka’s is 92 percent.
The authorities concerned should not neglect this serious problem and must take effective steps to promote education across the country. Only steady and effective measures of the authorities can help increase the literacy rate of the country.
Naeem Ur Rehmaan Shaaiq
Karachi