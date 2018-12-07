close
Fri Dec 07, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 7, 2018

President to attend PU alumni reunion

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 7, 2018

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi will participate in alumni reunion of Punjab University, to be held on December 8. In this regard, PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad chaired a meeting here on Thursday.

PU Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, Alumni Association Director Dr Fauzia Hadi Ali, deans and heads of departments were also present. The VC asked the participants of the meeting to make all-out efforts to make the event a historic one.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, former chief ministers, governors, ministers, religious, political, social, legal, cultural and academic personalities are expected to participate in the event. A PU spokesperson said the entry in the university would be from Gate No 1.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan