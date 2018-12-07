President to attend PU alumni reunion

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi will participate in alumni reunion of Punjab University, to be held on December 8. In this regard, PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad chaired a meeting here on Thursday.

PU Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, Alumni Association Director Dr Fauzia Hadi Ali, deans and heads of departments were also present. The VC asked the participants of the meeting to make all-out efforts to make the event a historic one.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, former chief ministers, governors, ministers, religious, political, social, legal, cultural and academic personalities are expected to participate in the event. A PU spokesperson said the entry in the university would be from Gate No 1.