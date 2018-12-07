Centralised admissions to KP medical colleges completed

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Medical University (KMU) has completed the first phase of admissions through the centralised process for session 2018-19 in all public sector medical and dental colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.The KMU is the admitting university of the province as per the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council’s “MBBS and BDS (Admission, House Job and Internship) Regulations, 2018”.The admission process started this year after a long delay due to the paper leak issue and compiling of a writ petition against the results of Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) entrance test by some of the candidates at Peshawar High Court but on the court directives, KMU was permitted to start the admission process in the larger interest of the students.Within two weeks, KMU authorities completed all the process including maintaining and displaying of provisional and first merit list of all the categories against the overall 1,320 seats, ie disabled, huffaz-e-Quran, Fata, backward areas, minorities, Overseas Pakistanis’ Foundation, self-financed, open merit and foreign self-finance, besides conducting tests for huffaz-e-Quran and holding interviews on different dates for all the above-mentioned categories.