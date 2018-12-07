close
Fri Dec 07, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 7, 2018

Punjab LG dept seeks detail of reclaimed land

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 7, 2018

LAHORE: All development authorities have been directed to submit the details of anti-encroachment campaign launched in their jurisdiction on Thursday. In this regard, local government department has issued a notification in which details have been required regarding total area retrieved in the recent drive so far and the remaining land’s figures which is the government property.

In these authorities, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha and Bahawalpur are included. Local Government Department has also asked to furnish the details of Clean & Green Campaign in Punjab and the role of the development agencies. Focal person will also be nominated by these agencies to keep a close liaison with the local government department while these agencies will also coordinate with the divisional director of the department in their respective division.

