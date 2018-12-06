Nadra issues CNICs to Afghan secret agency personnel

ISLAMABAD: Senator Talha Mehmood, Chairman of Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat, on Wednesday alleged that the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) had issued CNICs to personnel of Afghan secret intelligence agencies.

Speaking to the media after an in-camera session of the committee, Talha said that hundreds of Afghan and Tajik persons had been issued CNIC cards.

"The passports of the foreigners with Pakistani identity cards also had Indian visas on them," the senator claimed.

Mehmood added that the list of the identity card holders had been handed over to the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and they would investigate the foreigners holding Pakistani CNICs. The Bureau has been asked to submit a report in this regard.

He said the intelligence agencies had provided Nadra with a list of suspicious persons and directed them to look at their CNICs but Nadra didn't act on those recommendations. Mehmood added that 150 identity cards of Tajik persons were found in Lahore and while the cards were blocked, no arrests had taken place.