PTI govt fully believes in public service: Buzdar

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar , in an informal meeting with senior journalists and anchor persons at the Governor’s House here on Wednesday, said that the PTI government fully believes in public service, and we are working hard to solve the problems of the common man.

We are standing with the infirm and feeble communities and are against the mafias, he said and added indiscriminate action is being taken against the land grabbers in Punjab, and, so far, more than 88,000 acres state-land has been recovered.

The cost of the land is around Rs150 billion to Rs200 billion, he said. The chief minister said that resources are diverted towards backward areas, especially the southern Punjab, while a few cities were given importance in the past. We will move forward the journey of composite development, he said and added that constructive criticism of the media provides necessary guidance. The role of the media with regard to highlighting public problems is praiseworthy, and its positive criticism and proposals will be welcomed.

He reiterated that Punjab will be transformed by sincerely implementing the PTI reforms agenda. Government is giving particular attention to composite development of the province along with solving the problems of the general public. He said that every possible step is being taken to bring consummate improvement in the performance of the institutions.

Meanwhile, elected representatives are also in constant contact with the people for solving their problems, he added.