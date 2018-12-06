close
Thu Dec 06, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
SA
Saeed Ahmed
December 6, 2018

PTI govt fully believes in public service: Buzdar

National

SA
Saeed Ahmed
December 6, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar , in an informal meeting with senior journalists and anchor persons at the Governor’s House here on Wednesday, said that the PTI government fully believes in public service, and we are working hard to solve the problems of the common man.

We are standing with the infirm and feeble communities and are against the mafias, he said and added indiscriminate action is being taken against the land grabbers in Punjab, and, so far, more than 88,000 acres state-land has been recovered.

The cost of the land is around Rs150 billion to Rs200 billion, he said. The chief minister said that resources are diverted towards backward areas, especially the southern Punjab, while a few cities were given importance in the past. We will move forward the journey of composite development, he said and added that constructive criticism of the media provides necessary guidance. The role of the media with regard to highlighting public problems is praiseworthy, and its positive criticism and proposals will be welcomed.

He reiterated that Punjab will be transformed by sincerely implementing the PTI reforms agenda. Government is giving particular attention to composite development of the province along with solving the problems of the general public. He said that every possible step is being taken to bring consummate improvement in the performance of the institutions.

Meanwhile, elected representatives are also in constant contact with the people for solving their problems, he added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan