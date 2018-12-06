Governor directs cadet colleges to enroll tribal students

PESHAWAR: Governor Shah Farman has directed all cadet colleges of the province to enroll tribal students as per the quota of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata).

An official handout said that he was presiding over the 37th Board of Governors’ meeting of Razmak Cadet College North Waziristan at Governor’s House here. He said that merit should be upheld in new admissions without accepting any political influence or interference.

Principal Secretary for Governor Nizamuddin, Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan, GOC 7 Division Major General Mumtaz Hussain, GOC 9 Div Major General Asad Nawaz, representatives of Finance, Administration and Establishment departments and other members of the Board of Governors attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed permanent appointment on the vacant seat of principal and promotion issue of teaching faculty. The governor said that promotion cases of teaching faculty should be sent to promotion board as per rules and regulations for recommendations.

Addressing the meeting, the governor instructed that competence should be a yardstick for promotion of teaching staff. He added that incompetent recruits would not be accepted. He said Razmak Cadet College was one of the distinguished cadet colleges in the country that had produced shining students in every field of life.