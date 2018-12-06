close
Thu Dec 06, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 6, 2018

Narcotics seized in Landikotal

National

LANDIKOTAL: The officials arrested several drug dealers during a crackdown, officials said on Wednesday.

Political tehsildar of Landikotal Asmatullah Wazir said on the directives of Deputy Commissioner of Khyber tribal district Mehmood Aslam, the team raided the shops and other compounds in the Landikotal bazaar.

