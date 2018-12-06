‘Nigahbans’ demand release of 14-month salaries

CHITRAL: Threatening to launch protest movement, the “Nigahbans” on Wednesday demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to release their withheld salaries for 14 months.

The meeting was attended by Nigahbans from all parts of Upper Chitral. They were hired by the forest and wildlife departments at different stages during the last about five years to take care of the saplings planted by the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in the province as well as check poaching of wildlife in mountains of Upper Chitral.

In June this year, the Nigahbans started a protest and also observed a hunger strike at Booni Chowk for non-payment of salaries.

After a few days, they ended their protest on the assurance of the assistant commissioner of Mastuj that not only their unpaid salaried would be released within a month but their contractual services would also be extended.

But when there was no progress made by the government for over a month, the Nigahbans again planned a protest but this time they were invited to the DC Office in Chitral and during a meeting there, both the district officers forest and wildlife promised to clear all the dues of the Nigahbans by Sept 20.

However, even after the expiry of the Sept 20 deadline, the Nigahbans have not been paid their salaries and their dues are accumulating.

“The government continues using the services of these Nigahbans but is not bothered to pay their wages,” said one of the participants of the meeting.

The Nighabans asked the government and departments concerned to clear their unpaid salaries by December 10 or else they would be left with no other option but to launch a full-fledged protest move for their rights.