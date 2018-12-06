close
Thu Dec 06, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 6, 2018

Civet cat caught in Mansehra

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 6, 2018

MANSEHRA: The Wildlife Department has caught a civet cat after it allegedly attacked one of the family members of a local judge.

“We have caged a cat after it attacked a family member of local judge but fortunately he escaped unhurt,” Khursheed Abbasi, the sub-divisional officer, Wildlife, told reporters on Wednesday.

He said that civet cat was seen by locals in and around Judges Colony and in the surrounding forest. “Now we are hunting down the male partner of already caged female civet cat as it could attack and hurt people in revenge,” said Khursheed Abbasi.

He said that the captured civet cat was freed in far-off forest, which were its natural habitat so that it couldn’t attack people. The official said that a team of the Wildlife Department led by Nadeem Khan Swati captured the female civet cat.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan