Civet cat caught in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The Wildlife Department has caught a civet cat after it allegedly attacked one of the family members of a local judge.

“We have caged a cat after it attacked a family member of local judge but fortunately he escaped unhurt,” Khursheed Abbasi, the sub-divisional officer, Wildlife, told reporters on Wednesday.

He said that civet cat was seen by locals in and around Judges Colony and in the surrounding forest. “Now we are hunting down the male partner of already caged female civet cat as it could attack and hurt people in revenge,” said Khursheed Abbasi.

He said that the captured civet cat was freed in far-off forest, which were its natural habitat so that it couldn’t attack people. The official said that a team of the Wildlife Department led by Nadeem Khan Swati captured the female civet cat.