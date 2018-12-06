close
Thu Dec 06, 2018
December 6, 2018

Three die in road accident

National

December 6, 2018

HARIPUR: Three persons were killed when a car rammed into a roadside tree near Panian village on Wednesday.

He added that a car was on the way to Rawalpindi when it reached near Panian Police post, the driver lost control of the steering while saving some women crossing the road and the car crashed into a tree.

As a result, two women and a man were killed. The police and rescue workers retrieved the bodies after cutting its body and shifted them to DHQ Hospital.

