Nato concerned over high Afghan security losses

BRUSSELS: Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg expressed concern on Wednesday about the high casualties among Afghan security forces, after a senior US general warned the death toll was becoming unsustainable.

Lieutenant General Kenneth McKenzie has warned that unless recruiting and training improve, local forces will not overcome the current casualty rate. McKenzie has been nominated to lead US military´s Central Command, which oversees the Afghan war.

Last month, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said nearly 30,000 local forces had been killed since they took over responsibility for security in the war-torn country from Nato in 2015 — far more than previously acknowledged.

Speaking after talks with Nato ministers, Stoltenberg said the issue had been a priority when he visited Afghanistan recently with senior military leaders and steps were being taken to address the problem. "I share the concern about the high casualty rates, but the consequence of that is not to reduce our presence but to make sure we provide support to enable them to increase their capabilities and their resilience even more," Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels.