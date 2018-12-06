Gambhir quits all forms of cricket

NEW DELHI: Gautam Gambhir, the former India batsman, who helped his side to victory in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011, has announced his retirement from all cricket.

The opening batsman last represented India in the Rajkot Test against England in November 2016. He is set to end his career after Delhi’s Ranji Trophy match with Andhra, which will begin on Thursday.

Gambhir announced his retirement via a video announcement on social media, saying: “After more than fifteen years of cricket for my country, I want to retire from playing this beautiful game.”

Gambhir, who played 58 Tests, 147 ODIs, and 37 T20Is, made his international bow in 2003. Over the course of his career, he scored 20 international centuries. While he enjoyed success as a Test opener — he was recognised as the ICC Test Player of the Year in 2009 — many will remember his contributions to India’s victories in the World T20 2007 and Cricket World Cup 2011.

In the 2007 final against Pakistan, Gambhir top-scored for his side with 75 to help them to victory, while four years later, his 97 against Sri Lanka helped India to 50-over glory on home soil.

In the longest format, Gambhir formed a successful opening partnership with Virender Sehwag, with the pair making 4412 runs together across 87 innings. They are ranked eighth in the list of highest partnership runs in Test cricket.