Sports body meets today

ISLAMABAD: Federal Sports Coordination Committee will hold its first meeting here at the Pakistan Sports Complex today (Thursday) to discuss among other things the provincial sports system and policies.

The meeting that will be attended by all the provincial sports ministers would be chaired by Dr Fahmida Mirza, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC).

The agenda item also includes investment and incentivizing sports at provincial level. The progress on holding regional, provincial and National Games will also be discussed.