Malaysia hold Pakistan to 1-1 draw

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Malaysia Wednesday played 1-1 draw in the match of Men’s Hockey World Cup under way in Bhuvneshwar.

Pakistan scored through Mohammad Atiq in 51st minute with Faisal Sari netting the equaliser for Malaysia five minutes later. Pakistan goal came through field effort while Malaysia scored on a penalty corner.

It is for the first time that Malaysia succeeded in playing a draw against Pakistan. In all their previous four outings of the World Cup matches, Malaysia lost all their matches against Greenshirts.

Agencies add: In the first match two-time champions Germany outclassed last edition silver medallist Netherlands 4-1 in their second Pool D match to inch closer towards booking a direct quarter-final berth.

Germany came back from a goal down and scored through Mathias Muller (30th minute), Lukas Windfeder (52nd), Marco Miltkau (54th) and Christopher Ruhr (58th) to register their second consecutive win in the pool.

Netherlands, however, took the early lead through Valentin Verga in the 13th minute. By virtue of this win, Germany are atop Pool D with six points from two wins ahead of Netherlands, who are on three points.

Germany had earlier defeated Pakistan 1-0 in their opening match, while Netherlands had mauled Malaysia 7-0.

In the battle between world No 4 Netherlands and No 6 Germany, the Dutch were the early aggressors but the Germans came to the party as the match progressed.

Netherlands captain Billy Baker had the first real scoring opportunity in the eighth minute but his shot from a close range was brilliantly saved by German keeper Tobias Walter. But the Netherlands, who were the better team at least in the first quarter, were not to be denied the lead as Verga broke the deadlock in the 13th minute, tapping in Mirco Pruijser’s reverse hit cross from close range.

The Germans got their first penalty corner seconds before the end of first quarter but were unlucky as Mathias Muller’s strike from a superb variation struck the post. Another Germany attempt, this time from Niklas Wellen’s reverse hit was saved by Dutch goalkeeper Pirmin Blaak.

The missed opportunities cost Netherlands dear as Germany scored from their fourth penalty corner with Windfeder finding the back of Dutch goal with a low grounded flick.

Two minutes later, Germany made the scoreline 3-1 in their favour when Miltkau deflected in a Niklas Wellen pass from the right flank. As if that was not enough for the Dutch, Germany struck again two minutes from the final hooter from a penalty stroke which was converted by Ruhr.