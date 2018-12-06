QAT FINAL: Abid puts HBL in front against SNGPL

ISLAMABAD: Consistent Abid Ali (92 not out) brightened Habib Bank Limited’s (HBL) chances of taking first innings lead against Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy final at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi on Wednesday.

When stumps were drawn for the second day, HBL reached 170-1 in response to SNGPL’s first innings total of 304. Abid emulated SNGPL skipper Misbahul Haq (91), batting well for his team. His mature innings saw him hitting 12 fours during 191-ball unbeaten stay at the wicket.

Agha Salman (50 not out) also reached his fifty and was seen playing well for HBL.

Earlier, Misbah held SNGPL innings together taking team’s total to 304. He turned out to be the lone fighter for his team hitting 11 boundaries and one six during his innings.

For HBL, pacer Khurram Shahzad (4-65) bowled well.

HBL were only 134 runs adrift with nine of their first innings wickets in hand.

Scores in brief: SNGPL 304 all out in 110.2 overs (Misbah-ul-Haq 91, Khurram Shahzad 47, Muhammad Imran 40, Ali Waqas 38; Abdur Rehman 4-90, Khurram Shahzad 4-65, Agha Salman 2-42). HBL 170-1 in 65 overs (Abid Ali 92 not out, Agha Salman 50 not out).