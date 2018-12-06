Junk yards sealed

MIANWALI: Environment Protection Department (EPD) sealed four junk yards and nine stone crushing units to check dengue virus and smog on Wednesday. EPD Inspector Muhammad Imran said the points were causing pollution and dengue threat in the areas. He said 43 stone crushing units had already been sealed for causing smog, adding the sealed units would only be opened after submitting an affidavit and guarantee cheques worth Rs 100,000.