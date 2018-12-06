Incinerators installed at 13 hospitals

FAISALABAD: Deputy Director Environment Protection department Shaukat Hayat Wednesday said incinerators had been installed at 13 hospitals in the district.

Talking to reporters, he said there were five government and eight private hospitals in Faisalabad where incinerators were working.

He said a double chamber incinerator was present at the Allied Hospital which had a capacity to dispose of 120 kg medical waste per hour and daily 450kg waste was being disposed of.

Similarly, an incinerator at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital had a capacity to dispose of 50 kg medical waste per house and total 253kg medical waste was being disposed of in the hospital, he maintained.

He said 800 kg medical waste was being disposed of daily at a private hospital, Darul Ehsan Hospital, 250kg waste at new Saif Pakistan Hospital, 130 kg waste at Aziz Fatima Hospital, 100 kg waste at Mian Trust Hospital, 60 kg waste at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad, 30 kg medical waste at Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Jaranwala, 15 kg medical waste at THQ Hospital Sammundri and 12kg medical waste was being disposed of at Saint Rafael Hospital daily.