Governor for providing medical facilities to far-off areas

FAISALABAD: Aziz Fatima Medical and Dental College (AFMDC) has rendered excellent services for promotion of medical education and providing state-of-the-art medical facilities to the patients, said Governor Punjab Chaudhary M Sarwar.

In a meeting with Major General (retd) Hamid Shafiq, chief operating officer/principal AFMDC, he said that provision of medical facilities to the far-flung rural areas was of immense importance. “We have to overcome the shortage of trained and qualified manpower in this regard.”

The private sector is also complementing the government efforts and the latter will fully encourage them by providing necessary administrative and policy support. Earlier, the AFMDC principal said that the medical college was producing best doctors. “The college has completed its initial phase and is now planning to upgrade it into a full-fledged university, however, it will need active support and patronage of the government,” he added.

He said that specialisation courses could be offered after upgrading it into a university. Later, he presented a souvenir to the governor.

Kills newlywed wife: A youth shot dead his newlywed wife over a domestic issue on Wednesday. Muhammad Tayyab of Raja Colony exchanged harsh words with his wife Haleema Altaf and shot her dead. It was the love marriage of the accused. Satiana police have arrested the accused after the registration of the murder case.