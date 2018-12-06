Tajikistan envoy for promoting bilateral trade ties

SIALKOT: Ambassador of Tajikistan to Islamabad Mr Sherali S Jononov has said that Tajikistan and Pakistan are two friendly countries with common religious and cultural heritage but there is an ample room to further improve their bilateral trade ties.

Addressing the members of the Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP) here on Wednesday, he stressed for exploration of more opportunities to promote bilateral trade between both the countries. He said that business ties at individual and organisational level must be encouraged. He invited the local industrialists and exporters to explore a vibrant market of Tajikistan for their top quality surgical goods. “All necessary facilities are being provided to the intending businessmen.” SIMAP group leader Jahangir Bajwa, chairman Khalilur Rehman and others urged for smooth access to the Tajikistani markets for the local surgical goods. They further demanded relaxation in the otherwise complicated registration process which was mandatory to export medical devices to Tajikistan.

Two cousins die in road accident: Two cousins died in a collision between a truck and a motorcycle on Wednesday.

According to police, Asim, 22, and his cousin Umair, 18, were moving on a motorcycle when a speeding truck hit them near Pasroor-Daska turn, leaving both of them dead on the spot. The truck driver managed to escape. The police have registered a case against him.

ROBBERS INJURE SECURITY GUARD: Bandits snatched cash and other valuables from locals in three incidents on Wednesday.

According to police, seven gunmen barged in a house in Kala Ghumnam village in the limits of Muradpur police and took hostage the whole family. The bandits took away Rs 600,000 and 40 tola gold. The dacoits shot and injured Qamar Ikhlaq, a security guard of a neighboring building after exchange of fire with him. Four bandits entered the house of Amin in village Basiwala and tok away Rs 195,000 and 16 tola gold. Two motorcyclist robbers snatched Rs 7,000, 1,000 Saudi Riyals and a motorcycle from M Naveed Iqbal in Factory Area. The robbers shot at and injured him before escaping. Police have registered separate robbery cases.

3 HELD OVER POWER THEFT: Three accused were arrested on charges of stealing power. On the report of Gepco officials, Badiana police arrested and booked accused Yousaf from Ismailabad village, the Sadder Pasroor police arrested Shahid Yousaf from Takhtpur village and Motra police detained accused William Masih from Alo Mahar village over stealing power.

Case against lawyer condemned: Munawar Warraich advocate, former president of District Bar Association (DBA) Sialkot, Wednesday condemned a police case against a local lawyer. Talking to reporters at his office, Warraich said unidentified people opened aerial firing during a marriage ceremony the other day in the Bank Wali Gali in the limits of Rangpura police and the police came and arrested some people.

He said DBA Sialkot member Ch Muneeb Warraich advocate phoned the police station in order to inquire about the incident, but the police implicated him in the case.

Munawar demanded withdrawal of the case against Muneeb and action against relevant cops for registering a baseless case against him.