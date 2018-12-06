Seven booked for power theft

SARGODHA: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) task force Wednesday caught seven people on charges of stealing electricity. According to Fesco sources, the task force personnel arrested seven accused in Chak 4/SB, Jhaverian, Pul-11, and Phularwan. When Fesco lineman Israr and others reached Phularwan at the outhouse of one Nazar Hayat to check the electricity line, the farmer and his servant Nazar Muhammad opened fire at FESCO team. On the report of authorities concerned, the police have arrested the accused and seized weapons from them.

EIGHT drug peddlers held: Police arrested nine accused, including a proclaimed offender and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession on Wednesday. Police of different stations arrested accused Kaleem Ullah, Sikandar Hayat, Ulfat Hussain, Adeel Khan and others and recovered 4.650 kg Hashish, three Kalashnikovs, a rifle and a shogun from their possession. The police also arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) identified as Nasrullah involved in a murder case.