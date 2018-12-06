10 land mafia members booked for corruption

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment Wednesday registered cases against 10 accused, including six enforcement inspectors, for corruption and misuse of powers. Regional director Fareed Ahmed said that the ACE was informed that land mafia members, in connivance with the municipal corporation officers, had constructed dozens of commercial buildings without getting the NOC which caused huge loss to the government exchequer. During the investigation, various enforcement inspectors were found involved in the construction of illegal commercial buildings in the district. Cases were registered against enforcement inspectors M Tahir, M Waseem, Majid Sana Ullah, Shaukat Ali, Shaukat Qadri, Irfan Shahid and land mafia members Haji Saeed, Farhan Ahmed, Zeeshan Ahmed Sheikh Farrukh Saleem.

Lawyers strike enters 21st day: The lawyers strike entered the 21st day here on Wednesday. The black coats are on strike for setting up the LHC Bench at Gujranwala. They blocked the Sialkot Road and chanted slogans against the high-ups for not fulfilling their demand.