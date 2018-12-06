Student injures three schoolfellows

PAKPATTAN: A student of a private school shot at and injured his three schoolfellows with the gun of the security guard in Qaboola Town. A student of the school found the abandoned gun of guard Muhammad Ameen and pressed its trigger, leaving Muhammad Naeem, 4, Omlay Khadija, 4 and Sana Habib, 5, injured critically. They injured were rushed to Qaboola Town Hospital. Police have arrested the guard and owner of the school and booked them.

TRAFFIC POLICE

PERFORMANCE: Rana Rustom, in-charge traffic police of the district, said in November some 4,578 vehicle owners were ticketed. Talking to reporters, he said the traffic regulation violators were imposed fine to the tune of Rs1,503,200. He said 177 vehicles were impounded and route permits of three vans and driving licences of 12 people were suspended. He said 15 people were booked on charges of traffic violations.

325,000 CHILDREN TO BE VACCINATED: Deputy commissioner (DC) Ahmad Kamal Wednesday said anti-polio teams would vaccinate some 325,000 children during the anti-polio drive. During a meeting of the Health Department, the DC was briefed by DHO Health Dr Riaz Ahmad that 632 mobile teams would administer anti-polio drops to 325,000 children.

POWER, GAS OUTAGE IRKS CITIZENS: Locals are facing unscheduled massive power and gas loadshedding in Pakpattan and its adjoining areas. The citizens urged relevant higher authorities to look into the matter.