Cannon Cup Cricket final today

LAHORE: Final of Cannon Foam Cup Inter-Club Cricket Tournament will be played between hosts Golden Star Club and Young Lucky Star Club on Thursday at the LCCA Ground.

According to the tournament secretary Hafiz Shahbaz a meeting of the organising committee of the event was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of patron-in-chief Sh Muhammad Ibrahim to review the arrangements of the final. The meeting, among others, was also attended by Chairman Tournament. The tournament, it may be recalled, is being held under the auspices of Golden Star Club.