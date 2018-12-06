PBG/Remounts outplay AOS in Lahore Polo

LAHORE: PBG/Remounts outsmarted AOS Polo team by 7-4 in the Lahore Open Polo Championship 2018 match played here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday.

Nicholas Maria Ruiz and Raja Arslan Najeeb emerged as hero of the day as they hammered four and three goals respectively for the winning side. From the losing side, Hashim Kamal Agha slammed in a hat-trick while Goffredo Cutinelli contributed one goal.

AOS Polo team opened their account through a fabulous field goal by Hashim Kamal to get 1-0 lead, which couldn’t last long as Nicholas struck an equalizer to make it 1-1. In the dying moments of the first chukker, Hashim completed his brace to provide AOS team 2-1 lead. Despite a number of attacks by both sides on each other’s goals, no goal was scored and second chukker proved to be goalless one. The highly-charged third chukker saw PBG/Remounts converting five out of six goals while AOS team could score only one. Raja Arslan hammered a hat-trick and Nicholas a brace for PBG/Remounts and onle goal for AOS was converted by Goffredo. The third chukker ended with PBG/Remounts having healthy 6-3 lead.

In the fourth and last chukker, both the sides struck one goal apiece - Hashim hit for losing side and Nicholas for winning side - as PBG/Remounts emerged winners by 7-4 margin.