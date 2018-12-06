Arsal stars as Diamond crowned NBP-ICA Cricket champs

ISLAMABAD: Off-spinner Arsal Shaikh bowled superbly to help Diamond Club lift prestigious NBP-ICA Super Cricket Championship – 2018 by beating Islamabad Hawks Club by 75 runs here on Wednesday at Diamond Cricket Ground.

In the final, Arsal Shaikh impressed with his bowling taking 5 for 29 to completely demolish Islamabad Hawks, as Diamond’s 255 proved too good for the losing side. Ali Sarfraz (69), Sajawal Riaz (64), and Sohail Ahmed (40) batted well for the winners.

Islamabad Hawks’ Jalal Khan (3 for 44) and Farmanullah (3 for 49) bowled well. Riaz Khan (42) and Hamayun (40) put up some resistance before Arsal Shaikh bowled them out for 180.

Scores: Diamond Club 255 for 8 in 40 overs (Ali Sarfraz 68, Sajawal Riaz 64, Sohail Ahmed 40, Ali Nadim 30 – Jalal Khan 3 for 44, Farmanullah Khan 3 for 49, Hasan Nasir 2 for 50). Islamabad Hawks 180 in 36.3 overs (Riaz Khan 42, Hamayun 40, Irshad Mirza 35, Kamran Riaz 23 – Arsal Shaikh 5 for 29, Hamza Nadim 3 for 25, M Nadim 2 for 41). Arsal was named Man of the Match of the final.

Chief guest Ali Nawaz Awan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA affairs, gave away winning trophy and Rs 50,000 cash award to Diamond captain Shahazad Azam Rana.

“We would strive hard to provide best cricket infrastructure in Islamabad, besides providing patronage to Islamabad Cricket Association, Islamabad Region and cricket community,” said Ali Nawaz Awan, who vowed to help cricketers of the area to play in best conditions and build the city image at national and international level. Awan promised to build more ground and extend full support to cricketers from Islamabad.

Former Test cricketer and NBP Sports Head, Iqbal Qasim, IRCA chief Shakil Shaikh also spoke on the occasion and said that Islamabad cricket would be lifted up under the leadership of MNA Ali Nawaz Awan.

Diamond Club President Zubair Shaikh (SP Islamabad) gave away prizes of ICA Cricket Championship 2018. Joint winners were Essco and Junoon Club. Chairman UC-31 Ali Khan, President ICA Nasir Iqbal, Secretary Irfan Manzoor, Chairman Tournament Committee Syed Abrar Rizvi, cricket organisers Khalid Qureshi, Shabbir Ahmed, Junaid Shafquat, Najib Sadid, Javed Ali Khan were present on the occasion.