China, SBP sign MoU to strengthen sports ties

LAHORE: Pakistan and China go a step further in their friendship on Wednesday when a 4-member Chinese delegation from China’s Liaoning Province signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sports Board Punjab (SBP) for the growth of sports relations between the two countries.

DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar and head of Chinese delegation Ms Helena Chen signed and exchanged MoU documents in the presence of Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and a large number of media persons at National Hockey Stadium.

Head of Chinese delegation Ms Helena Chen also presented a souvenir to Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor on this occasion. Liu Guo Wei, Liu De Wei and Yin Lu were the other members of Chinese delegation.

Head of Chinese delegation Ms Helena Chen, on this occasion thanked Punjab govt and Sports Board Punjab for extending warm hospitality. “This MoU will help to a great extent in strengthening the friendship between Pakistan and China. We are quite hopeful that sports and cultural relations will grow between Punjab and China’s Liaoning Province in future,” she expressed her hope. Addressing the press conference, Rai Taimoor said the visit of Chinese delegation is part of Punjab govt’s 100-day planning. “It’s revolutionary measure and definitely Pakistan sports will take great benefit from this bilateral sports exchange programme”.

He said Pakistan and China have decades-old friendly relations and both the countries have cooperated with each other in multiple fields. “Now we are going to open a new chapter to strengthen our cordial relations by signing an agreement with China’s leading province Liaoning which has significant standing in the sports field,” he added.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti informed that Pakistan will extend expertise in kabaddi, traditional wrestling and hockey whereas China will provide professional training to Pakistani players in the games like table tennis, gymnastics, martial arts and athletics under the MoU. “Both the countries will hold sports workshops and training sessions under exchange programme. It will be a great experience and exposure for our players and officials to get international standard training in China,” he explained.

Answering a question, Bhatti told that Sports Board Punjab delegation will visit China’s Liaoning Province most probably in March next year. “It will be a valuable opportunity for us to witness modern sports structure in China. We can improve our sports infrastructure in the light of Chinese guidance,” he asserted.

Replying a query Bhatti said: “Punjab govt is planning to build a sports school. This school will be first of its kind in the country. “It will play a reasonable role for the promotion of sports in the province. Qualified specialist coaches and trainers will be there to impart modern training to young players. The prime objective of the sports school will be to produce world class athletes in all leading games”.

DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar while answering a question said China enjoyed great standing in international sports. “China always finished among the toppers in Olympics and it’s great opportunity for us to take top level professional training from them”.

Regarding MoU, Nadeem Sarwar said it’s good beginning and definitely the sports cooperation between the two countries will expand in future. “We will organise sports competitions in several games between Pakistan and Chinese teams in future,” he added.