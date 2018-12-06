Premier Super League Cricket in progress

LAHORE: ICI Pakistan and Akzonobel won their round matches against and Honda and Jazz in the 2nd Premier Super League here at the Valencia Cricket Ground.

In the first match played at Valencia Cricket Ground, ICI Pakistan beat Honda by 55 runs. ICI Pakistan played 162 for the first innings while chasing a target Honda scored only 107 runs all out. Muhammad Yousaf from ICI Pakistan played a significant role in playing 53 runs and got three wickets awarded the man of the match.

In the second match, the Akzonobel beat Jazz by 17 runs. In the first innings, Akzonobel scored 145 runs on loss of five wickets while defending target the Jazz scored 126 on loss of all wickets. Imran Bukhari got 4 wickets and made 24 runs in batting to earn man of the match award.

In the second edition of Premier Super League, top eight teams of corporate sector have been participating. Players participating in event said on the occasion that all the team captains are holding this tournament and the first edition of this was amazing. On the other hand players at the tournament said that there is healthy entertainment in the playground with work.