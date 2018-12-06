NBP maintain winning run in PPFL

KARACHI: Basit Ali’s second half goal enabled National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to pull off their sixth win of the season when they edged past strong Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) 1-0 in their vital outing of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League here at KMC Stadium on Wednesday.

Basit landed the winner in the 65th minute to give NBP a much-needed lead which they maintained till the final whistle despite some solid moves from the SSGC’s frontline. The win took NBP to 23 points from 16 outings. The loss left SSGC at 26 points from 16 matches.

Meanwhile in the other outing at the same venue former two-time winners Army defeated Pakistan Air Force (PAF) 2-1, seventh win of the season which took them to 28 points from 16 matches. Mohammad Mujahid provided lead to PAF in the 23rd minute. However, Army brought an equalizer in the 27th minute through Zul Hasnain before Mohammad Mateen landing the winner for them in the 81st minute. The loss left PAF at 30 points from 16 outings.

At KPT Stadium, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) overpowered Chaman’s Muslim FC 2-1 to take their points tally to 18 from 16 matches.Mohammad Waheed emerged as hero for PCAA as he landed a couple of goals, scoring in the 36th and 46th minute to put his side in strong position. Muslim FC reduced the deficit in the 78th minute when Siraj struck for them.

Muslim FC are reeling at 15 points from 16 outings.In other crucial encounter at the same venue former four-time winners WAPDA defeated Afghan FC 1-0 with Ahmed Faheem scoring the winner in the 84th minute.WAPDA moved to 29 points from 16 matches. Afghan FC are gasping at 16 points from the same number of matches.