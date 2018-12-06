Teams want continuation of PPFL: Power struggle may damage PFF

LAHORE: The likely intervention of government functionaries in their bid to occupy Pakistan Football Federation might get it suspended yet again and through the game in oblivion.

The power struggle that the PFF has been facing these days would get is suspended. FIFA, the parent body of football in the world has warned yet again to once again ban the federation went ahead if the elections are held unconstitutionally in Pakistan.In a letter, the world football governing body has made it clear that the PFF can land itself in hot water if the elections scheduled for December 12 do take place.

This represents yet another setback for Pakistan football, with the sport having come to a grinding halt in recent years. Because of PFF’s suspension earlier Pakistan slipped to bottom of FIFA rankings after domestic tournaments stopped taking place and the national team was prevented from participating in international events.

Football has since resumed but fears of another long spell on the sidelines for the sport as a whole in Pakistan have grown since FIFA’s letter.

Our Karachi correspondent adds: The officials of the Premier League teams on Wednesday demanded of the Chief Justice of Pakistan to ensure that the ongoing Pakistan Football Premier League (PPFL) would continue and it would not be affected if world football governing body (FIFA) imposed sanctions on the country.

“We are in a great fix, not knowing what would happen to our league if FIFA imposed sanctions as a result of the elections of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) to be held on December 12 in Islamabad,” a team official told The News.

“It is clear that the PFF chief Faisal Saleh Hayat will not take part in the elections. He has also written a letter to FIFA and it is expected that the world body would ban Pakistan. In that case our league could stop. We have spent a lot of money and it would be a huge loss if we are told to go home before completing the league,” the official said.

FIFA has already warned if elections are held as per directives of the apex court Pakistan may face sanctions. “Should elections at the PFF take place on a date that is imposed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan this would be considered undue influence in the sense of the FIFA Statutes.

Consequently the matter would then be presented to the relevant FIFA bodies for consideration and possible action, which may include the suspension of the PFF,” FIFA told The News on Wednesday.

Another official said that already the AFC’s decision to deny Pakistan an AFC Cup place has put out the spirit from the league and stopping it in the prevailing circumstances would damage once again the players.