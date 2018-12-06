PTDC launches plan for winter tourism

Rawalpindi : To promote tourism activities in the winter and tourist flow in different places, Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has launched the promotion of Winter Tourism. In the first phase, children of SOS Village were toured to Tarbela Dam, where they enjoyed boat ride and beautiful surroundings. Winter has started in the country and tourism in winter has less tourist flow in Pakistan. PTDC has arranged this tour with a view to attract people for tourism even in winter season.

Talking to the media on the occasion, PTDC General Manager Ali Akbar Malik said that the efforts of the government have completely established peace in the country and all tourist places are completely safe for foreign as well as domestic tourists. He added that PTDC has initiated steps to highlight the awareness of tourism in young generation and promotion of domestic tourism. This visit to Children's SOS village is a link to this regard. This trip has been arranged to facilitate children of SOS as they cannot enjoy tours with family like students of other schools and colleges. PTDC has launched special discounted tour packages for students and families for tourist places and lakes in the different areas of the country.

He told that online booking system of PTDC Motels has started and they are being introduced with modern facilities. PTDC will coordinate devising comprehensive plan of action in consultation with National Task Force on Tourism to promote tourism in the country.