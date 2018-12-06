close
Thu Dec 06, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 6, 2018

Transferred

Lahore

December 6, 2018

The Punjab government issued notification for transfer and posting of following officers. According to the notification, Baqa M Jam (awaiting posting) has been promoted to BS-19 on regular basis and upon promotion he has been posted as DG PHA Bahawalpur. Imran Qureshi, Director (Estate Management), Lahore Ring Road Authority, has been transferred and posted as Director (LG) in the office of Commissioner Rawalpindi, Tayyab Zia, Deputy Secy HE, as Deputy Secy Finance, Fakhar-ul-Islamr, Addl DC (revenue) Layyah, as Addl DC (revenue) Mianwali and Tanveer Yazdan, Addl DC (Finance & Planning) Multan, as Addl DC (revenue) Layyah, while services of Zarif Iqbal (awaiting posting) have been placed at the disposal of LDA for adjustment.

