close
Thu Dec 06, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PR
December 6, 2018

HBL and Muller & Phipps sign MOU to promote financial inclusion

National

P
PR
December 6, 2018

Financial Inclusion is at the core of HBL’s business focus and HBL continuously strives to develop inclusive products for SMEs. To facilitate financial inclusion and capacity building, HBL has partnered with Muller & Phipps to offer first of its kind working capital financing solution. Through this initiative, pharmaceutical whole sellers and chemists associated with M&P will be able to avail convenient working capital financing without providing mortgage or fixed assets as security. This MOU was signed by Mr. Aamir Irshad – Head of Branch Banking HBL and Mr. Kamran Nishat – CEO Muller & Phipps in presence of Mr. Asif Riaz – Head Retail Lending HBL and Mr. Saulat Ali Khan – Head of Corporate Banking South HBL.***

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan