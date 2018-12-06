FB giving access to users’ data

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: A British parliamentary committee accused Facebook on Wednesday of giving companies such as Netflix preferential access to users’ data even after it tightened its privacy rules in 2014-15. The UK parliament’s select media committee published more than 200 pages of internal Facebook emails it has acquired while probing how the giant was being used to manipulate major election results.
