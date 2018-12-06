Pak Senate, Japan legislative bureau discuss quality control legislation

ISLAMABAD: The Senate of Pakistan and Japan Legislative Bureau Wednesday discussed modalities on quality control and standards legislation in Pakistan.

Experts from Japan Legislative Bureau of National Diet Assembly of Japan during their interaction with officials of the Senate Secretariat were given a comprehensive briefing on the standardisation and quality control laws in Pakistan, relevant subordinate legislation, functions and components of the Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) and the challenges faced in proper implementation of the standards and quality control due to overlapping jurisdiction, parallel regulatory bodies, multiplication of enactments and resulting confusion of enforcement procedures.

Secretary Senate Amjed Pervez Malik termed it a good opportunity for the Senate of Pakistan to undergo an exercise to draft a model law on quality control and standards in Pakistan, learning from the experience of the drafters at Japan Legislative Bureau and from the effective quality control system in Japan. “This will work simultaneously on training of the Senate’s legislation wing and legislative drafting unit and coming up with an excellent legislation addressing the concerns and grievances in quality control and standards maintenance in Pakistan.”

Both sides agreed that the said legislation cannot be made efficient by executive and legislature alone and the business community, chambers and manufacturers have an equally important role to play.

Joint Secretary Legislation gave a comparative analysis of the quality control mechanism in place in Japan and Pakistan to the visiting delegates. It may be noted that the initiative of drafting this over-arching legislation was taken by Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani to bring all matters related to Standards and Quality Control under one head and resolve the problems faced by the common man as well as address the issue of low exports and balance of trade.

Meanwhile, Acting Chairman Senate Senator Saleem Mandviwalla observed that there was a huge scope for enhancing trade and investment between Pakistan and Canada as the current level of trade and investment is not up to the mark. He said that business companies of both the countries can explore more business opportunities for mutual benefit of the people of two sides.

He expressed these views in meeting with Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour here at Parliament House on Wednesday. Both sides discussed matters of mutual interest and exchanged views of different issues including trade, investment, parliamentary cooperation, student visa issues and others.