Student injures three colleagues

PAKPATTAN: A student of a private school shot at and injured his three schoolfellows with the gun of the security guard in Qaboola Town. A student of the school found the abandoned gun of guard Muhammad Ameen and pressed its trigger, leaving Muhammad Naeem, 4, Omlay Khadija, 4 and Sana Habib, 5, injured critically. They injured were rushed to Qaboola Town Hospital. Police have arrested the guard and owner of the school and booked them.