209 Hindu Yatrees arrive in Lahore

LAHORE: A group of 209 Hindu yatrees arrived in Lahore via Wagah border on Wednesday to participate in a ceremony to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Saant Shadharam at Shadhani Darbar in Hayat Pitafi, Mirpur Mathelo, Sindh.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Secretary Tariq Wazir, Deputy Secretary Faraz Abbas, PRO Amir Hussain Hashmi and others received them at the Wagah crossing. Talking to journalists at the Wagah border, YuDhashter Lal, leader of the delegation, said, “We have brought a message of peace, love and harmony from India.” He said, “Our worship places are safe in Pakistan and we enjoyed religious freedom in the country.”