NAB will chase corrupt everywhere, says chairman

Islamabad: Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal Wednesday said the NAB would chase the corrupt everywhere in the world and would not let them go free.

“Corruption is the mother of all evils and the Bureau is committed to rooting out corruption as the eradication of corruption is our national duty," he told a seminar on 'Our Faith, Corruption free Pakistan' organised by the NAB in collaboration with the Quaid-i-Azam University.

He added that NAB is actively working for across the board accountability and as many as 400 references have been filed by the bureau. He said Pakistan has improved it number in the list in terms of corruption eradication. He said Pakistan was on 160 in the corruption list and now the country has made a place on number 107.

Responding to a question by students he informed that a total of 59% Pakistanis have shown satisfaction on the performance of NAB. Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said a witch-hunt against NAB was initiated by few corrupt circles to avoid accountability but people have rejected this negative move. He reiterated his resolve that NAB will keep working for accountability without any discrimination and soon poor in the country will enjoy basic prerogatives.

The event was also addressed by Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, Rector IIUI, who suggested that government must include corruption eradication in the curriculum in the light of Islamic teachings. He stressed that youth must be sensitized to address the menace of corruption as it was a global issue and it can be defeated through an imperative contribution by the educational institutions.