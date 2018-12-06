Not a U-turn

The French government met with countrywide protests after it accepted a rise in fuel tax. The move caused civil unrest and protestors took to street and protested against the hike. Several cars and public property were torched. After witnessing the anger of the people – which resulted in the death of at least people – the French government announced that it will be suspending the hike in fuel tax.

Had this happened in Pakistan, the nation would have called it a U-turn. Time has come to seperate U-Turn from rectification in a strategy for the sake of public interest.

Umair Anwar Awan

Lahore