close
Thu Dec 06, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 6, 2018

Not a U-turn

Newspost

December 6, 2018

The French government met with countrywide protests after it accepted a rise in fuel tax. The move caused civil unrest and protestors took to street and protested against the hike. Several cars and public property were torched. After witnessing the anger of the people – which resulted in the death of at least people – the French government announced that it will be suspending the hike in fuel tax.

Had this happened in Pakistan, the nation would have called it a U-turn. Time has come to seperate U-Turn from rectification in a strategy for the sake of public interest.

Umair Anwar Awan

Lahore

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost