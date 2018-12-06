Mustafa to take part in Asian Classic Powerlifting Championship

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan’s Mustafa Farhan Baig is set to take part in the Asian Classic Powerlifting Championship in Mongolia. Farhan, who will take part in the 93 kg of Sub-Junior Category, flew to Mongolia with coach Rashed Malike from Lahore. Teams from 27 countries of Asia are participating in this mega event.
