Thu Dec 06, 2018
Our Correspondent
December 6, 2018

Mustafa to take part in Asian Classic Powerlifting Championship

Sports

Our Correspondent
December 6, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Mustafa Farhan Baig is set to take part in the Asian Classic Powerlifting Championship in Mongolia. Farhan, who will take part in the 93 kg of Sub-Junior Category, flew to Mongolia with coach Rashed Malike from Lahore. Teams from 27 countries of Asia are participating in this mega event.

