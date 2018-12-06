close
Thu Dec 06, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PPI
December 6, 2018

Hyundai Xteer win big in Corporate League

Sports

P
PPI
December 6, 2018

KARCHI: Mohammad Jamshed scored a brilliant hat-trick to help Hyundai Xteer Lubricants record a convincing 4-1 victory against Wonderworks in the second edition of Leisure Leagues Corporate League here at KUFF Football Ground.Apart from Jamshed’s hat-trick, Fazal scored one for the winners. Asad Khan scored a consolatory goal for Wonderworks.In other matches, Benitoz Tiles defeated Wonderworks 2-0, Daraz.pk overcame MS Packages 1-0, PSO defeated ZIK Technologies 2-0, and PSO defeated MS Packages 3-0.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports