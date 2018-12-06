Hyundai Xteer win big in Corporate League

KARCHI: Mohammad Jamshed scored a brilliant hat-trick to help Hyundai Xteer Lubricants record a convincing 4-1 victory against Wonderworks in the second edition of Leisure Leagues Corporate League here at KUFF Football Ground.Apart from Jamshed’s hat-trick, Fazal scored one for the winners. Asad Khan scored a consolatory goal for Wonderworks.In other matches, Benitoz Tiles defeated Wonderworks 2-0, Daraz.pk overcame MS Packages 1-0, PSO defeated ZIK Technologies 2-0, and PSO defeated MS Packages 3-0.