Hyundai Xteer win big in Corporate League

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARCHI: Mohammad Jamshed scored a brilliant hat-trick to help Hyundai Xteer Lubricants record a convincing 4-1 victory against Wonderworks in the second edition of Leisure Leagues Corporate League here at KUFF Football Ground.Apart from Jamshed’s hat-trick, Fazal scored one for the winners. Asad Khan scored a consolatory goal for Wonderworks.In other matches, Benitoz Tiles defeated Wonderworks 2-0, Daraz.pk overcame MS Packages 1-0, PSO defeated ZIK Technologies 2-0, and PSO defeated MS Packages 3-0.
KARCHI: Mohammad Jamshed scored a brilliant hat-trick to help Hyundai Xteer Lubricants record a convincing 4-1 victory against Wonderworks in the second edition of Leisure Leagues Corporate League here at KUFF Football Ground.Apart from Jamshed’s hat-trick, Fazal scored one for the winners. Asad Khan scored a consolatory goal for Wonderworks.In other matches, Benitoz Tiles defeated Wonderworks 2-0, Daraz.pk overcame MS Packages 1-0, PSO defeated ZIK Technologies 2-0, and PSO defeated MS Packages 3-0.